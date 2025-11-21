UG initiates probe into live-TV confrontation between Professors Gyampo and Domfeh

The University of Ghana has commenced a formal investigation into a viral video capturing a heated exchange between two senior faculty members, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh, during a broadcast of TV3’s current affairs programme The Key Points on Saturday, November 15, 2024.

The discussion, initially intended to address pressing national issues, escalated into a personal confrontation, drawing widespread public criticism and prompting calls for the university to intervene.

The incident has ignited public discourse on the standards of professionalism and decorum expected from senior academics in media engagements.

MUST READ: Sadio Mane reveals why he rejected Man United and join Liverpool after Van Gaal talks

In an official statement, the university confirmed that management has taken note of the incident and has activated internal review procedures in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011).

ADVERTISEMENT

These protocols are designed to assess the conduct of senior faculty members and determine appropriate disciplinary measures.

The statement reads in part:

Management of the University of Ghana has noted a widely circulated video which captured Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh, both senior members of the university, in a confrontation during a media engagement on The Key Points, a current affairs programme on TV3, on Saturday, 15th November 2025.

The video shows a panel discussion that degenerated into a personal and heated exchange between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university further stated that it has "triggered internal processes to review the conduct of the two senior members and take necessary disciplinary actions."

It emphasised that the institution

demands high standards of professionalism, integrity and decorum from all faculty and staff, and expects all members of the University community to uphold these values in both public and private engagements.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to "safeguarding the dignity of the University and preserving public confidence in the institution" as the review process unfolds.

READ MORE: 9 prisons in the world where inmates live in luxury

ADVERTISEMENT