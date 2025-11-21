Sadio Mane reveals why he rejected Man United and join Liverpool after Van Gaal talks

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané has opened up on why he turned down a move to Manchester United, revealing that Louis van Gaal’s assurances about playing time failed to convince him.

Instead, the Senegalese forward opted for Liverpool, where he later enjoyed six highly successful seasons.

Mané signed for the Reds in 2016 for £30 million and went on to make 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals. During his time at Anfield, he struck up a lethal partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, becoming a central figure in Jürgen Klopp’s attacking trio before sealing a switch to Bayern Munich in 2022.

However, before his eventual move to Merseyside, Manchester United had shown strong interest.

Speaking on the situation, Mané confirmed that talks took place but ultimately chose not to move to Old Trafford because he wasn’t fully convinced by Van Gaal’s plans for him.

Mané said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

Manchester United called me that time.

I was talking to Van Gaal that time. Wayne Rooney was there. And [Angel] Di María was there. And Memphis Depay was there. When they failed to get me, they bought [Anthony] Martial… Van Gaal called me, and he said, "Mane, how are you? What are you doing? I want you to come to Manchester United."‘ I said, "Really?"

He said,

'Yeah." I said, "OK. Now I'm talking to my agent." [Van Gaal said,] ‘We'll see what is best, because I know you're a good player and you can help the team, and we can help you also to become a better player.

Although a transfer seemed possible, Mané grew uncertain due to United’s attacking depth at the time. The Senegalese forward directly questioned Van Gaal about his place in the team.

I said, 'OK, so my question. You have Depay, you have Rooney, you have Di María, and you have van Persie. So where am I going to play?’

Mané recalled.

He said, 'I know your talent; you're good. But if you do good training and make a good impression, you will play. But we have another player, which is also good.

That response didn't provide the clarity he wanted. Feeling he still needed guidance and consistent development, the then-Southampton forward decided the timing wasn't right.

I was not convinced about his explanation… I was still in Southampton. I was not consistent… And then we said, ‘OK, we'll see.

Mané also disclosed that he held talks with Tottenham Hotspur and was impressed by Mauricio Pochettino’s vision for the club, though that transfer never came to fruition either.

