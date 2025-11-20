2025 CAF Awards: Hakimi and Chebbak Clinch Top Honours – Full List of Winners

Morocco celebrated a historic double triumph at the CAF Awards 2025 in Rabat on Wednesday, with Achraf Hakimi claiming the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award and compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak taking home the CAF Women’s Player of the Year prize.

The ceremony brought together players, coaches, and legends from across Africa and beyond to honour the continent’s top performers as African football continues to rise on the global stage.

Achraf Hakimi was recognised for an exceptional 2025 season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he helped the club win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France and reach the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final.

Hakimi also played a pivotal role in Morocco’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He became the first defender to win Africa’s best player award since Bwanga Tshimen in 1973 and the first Moroccan since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghizlane Chebbak was celebrated for her consistent performances at both club and international levels. She finished as the top scorer at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2025, where Morocco finished runners-up to Nigeria.

Chebbak recently moved from AS FAR to Saudi club Al-Hilal, joining six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, and became the first Moroccan to win the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Another Moroccan star, Yassine Bounou, won the CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, following a standout year that included a place in the Best XI at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie retained the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive year, having helped the Super Falcons secure the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 title.

CAF Men’s Coach of the Year went to Bubista, who guided Cape Verde to their first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification, marking the greatest achievement in the country’s football history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAF Women’s Coach of the Year will be announced following the completion of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League Egypt 2025.

READ ALSO: Bubista wins CAF Coach of the Year after leading Cape Verde to first World Cup

DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele was named CAF Men’s Interclub Player of the Year after finishing as top scorer in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024/25, helping Pyramids lift the trophy for the first time. The CAF Women’s Interclub Player of the Year will be revealed after the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

Othmane Maamma won the CAF Men’s Young Player of the Year award after starring for Morocco at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025, while Doha El Madani retained the CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award after helping AS FAR win the Morocco Women’s Championship and finishing as top scorer at the CAF Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Morocco’s Under-20 team was named Men’s National Team of the Year after winning the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025, while Nigeria’s Super Falcons earned the Women’s National Team of the Year honour for the second consecutive year following their TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pyramids were awarded CAF Men’s Club of the Year for their Champions League triumph, while the Women’s Club of the Year will be announced after the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

Finally, the Goal of the Year went to Tanzania’s Clement Mzize for his spectacular long-range strike for Young Africans against TP Mazembe in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League—the only award decided by fan votes.

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

ADVERTISEMENT

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco / Al Hilal)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al Hilal)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Brighton & Hove Albion)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo / Pyramids)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco / Watford)

ADVERTISEMENT

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Bubista (Cape Verde)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco Under-20

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Pyramids (Egypt)

ADVERTISEMENT

REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)

ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Liban Abdoulrazack (Djibouti)

REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda)

ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)