PSG star Achraf Hakimi wins 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has been named CAF Men’s Player of the Year, narrowly beating Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

Hakimi becomes the first Moroccan to win Africa’s most prestigious individual football award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

The 27-year-old had come close in previous years, finishing second to Osimhen in 2023 and to Ademola Lookman the following year.

MUST READ: Bubista wins CAF Coach of the Year after leading Cape Verde to first World Cup

Over the past 12 months, Hakimi has been a key figure in PSG’s successes, particularly in their historic UEFA Champions League triumph. He contributed 10 goal involvements, including goals in both the semi-final and final, helping the club secure the competition for the first time in its history.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the international stage, Hakimi played a pivotal role in Morocco’s qualification for next year’s World Cup, registering four assists. His award caps off an exceptional 2024–25 season with PSG, where he helped the club win the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions.

READ ALSO: Curacao makes history as the smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Hakimi stood out as one of Europe’s top defenders in attacking output, recording 6 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1 and 5 goals and 4 assists in the Champions League, consistently influencing matches.

Hakimi is also in contention for the 2025 Globe Soccer Men’s award, although his PSG teammate Ousmane Dembele remains the favourite. Morocco now looks to Hakimi to lead the team at the African Cup of Nations, which will be hosted on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s category, Morocco’s Ghizlaine Chebbak claimed the CAF Women’s Player of the Year, beating teammates Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigerian forward Rasheedat Ajibade.