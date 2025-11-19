Bubista wins CAF Coach of the Year after leading Cape Verde to first World Cup

Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitao Brito, widely known as Bubista, was crowned the 2025 CAF Men’s Coach of the Year during a ceremony held on Wednesday night at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Rabat, Morocco.

Bubista earned the prestigious award after orchestrating a historic campaign that saw Cape Verde qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, securing top spot in their qualifying group ahead of continental heavyweights like Cameroon.

This remarkable achievement ensures the island nation will make its debut at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cape Verde’s road to the World Cup was a testament to tactical discipline, team cohesion, and Bubista’s leadership. The squad delivered consistent performances throughout the CAF qualifiers, finishing their group with more points than seasoned African sides, including a decisive victory over Cameroon that ultimately sealed their spot at the global tournament.

Bubista narrowly surpassed other African coaching luminaries, including Mohamed Ouahbi, who led Morocco to its first U-20 World Cup title in Chile, and Walid Regragui, whose senior Moroccan side enjoyed a stellar year of results and also qualified for the World Cup.

Despite missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Bubista’s strategic vision and ability to maximise his players’ potential ensured Cape Verde made history, delivering the small island nation’s most significant football milestone and cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s elite coaches.

The Bigger Picture

Cape Verde’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is far more than just a sporting milestone; it represents a remarkable achievement for a small nation with limited resources, elevating the island on the global football stage.