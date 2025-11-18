Interior Ministry gives gun owners six weeks to surrender illegal guns

Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior has announced a strict six-week deadline for anyone holding unregistered or illegally acquired firearms, urging the public to hand them over voluntarily or risk severe consequences.

The nationwide exercise, described as a crucial step in tackling the spread of illicit weapons, will run from 1 December 2025 to 15 January 2026. Authorities say the initiative is designed to stem rising gun-related violence and prevent further insecurity across communities.

READ MORE: Edem disappointed as rapper Agbeko rejects rehabilitation programme

The Gun Amnesty Initiative creates a risk-free opportunity for citizens to surrender prohibited or undocumented firearms without facing prosecution. Launching the campaign, Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, cautioned that individuals found with illegal weapons after the grace period will face uncompromising sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister explained that the measure is part of a broader national push to strengthen public safety. He noted: “This exercise is critical to ensuring a safer and more secure environment for every Ghanaian.”

As part of the amnesty, the Ministry has also imposed a temporary ban on the use of firearms during traditional festivals, a move intended to curb celebratory gunfire, reduce injuries and preserve lives during the festive season.

Gun men.

Speaking earlier on 27 October 2025, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak had outlined the government’s determination to address the escalating circulation of illicit arms. He confirmed that the gun amnesty, beginning 11 November 2025 and lasting six weeks, would be accompanied by strict controls on the importation and sale of firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Shatta Wale apologises to MC Kojo Manuel following an unexpected scuffle on stage