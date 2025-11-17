Pulse logo
Patapaa laments lack of support from Ghanaians: ‘We allowed Nigerians to adopt One Corner’

17 November 2025 at 16:15
Patapaa
Patapaa

Ghanaian hiplife artiste and songwriter Justice Amoa, widely recognised as Patapaa, has voiced his disappointment over what he sees as the lack of national support during the height of his hit track One Corner.

Appearing on a UTV cooking show on 16 November 2025, he argued that the Ghanaian music industry squandered a major chance to assert dominance on the African music landscape because many failed to appreciate the global appeal of his viral sound.

Patapaa

Patapaa

“If Ghanaians had understood what I was doing, no one would rival us musically. We allowed Nigerians to adopt the One Corner rhythm for their own tracks,” he lamented.

Patapaa claimed that a number of Nigerian musicians now make use of the same rhythmic patterns and highlife influences that helped propel One Corner to continental fame.

“Nigerians are the ones producing proper highlife these days. When you listen carefully, they use highlife keys, and the One Corner rhythm is in there,” he asserted.

Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse

Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse

He also took issue with the current trend of songs gaining quick popularity on TikTok only to vanish shortly afterwards, insisting that this is a consequence of the industry’s unwillingness to value originality.

“People upload their songs on TikTok and within a week they’ve disappeared. It’s because they didn’t respect my song One Corner,” he remarked.

Patapaa further revealed that at the peak of his fame, he intentionally carried the Ghanaian flag abroad to promote the nation, yet even that gesture was misunderstood.

“When One Corner blew up, people kept asking where I came from. So I began wearing the Ghana flag around my neck with a white handkerchief on my wrist. But then I heard people saying I had hidden charms in the handkerchief — how could I travel with charms?” he added.

Watch the video below;

