Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin defends GH₵30,000 withdrawal from bank account

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has responded to allegations that he secretly withdrew GHC30,000 from the funeral account.

Appearing on United Showbiz, he firmly rejected the claims, stressing that every cedi was used solely for funeral-related expenses and not for his personal benefit.

He explained that the financial pressure of organising the final rites has been significant, especially as the family awaits contributions from the government and other supporters.

“When the money came, no one took even a pesewa. I have been praying that we get enough to complete the funeral. Even if the President intends to help, he has not yet sent anything, so you have to use your own money if you have it,” he said.

Abusuapanin Owusu added that all financial decisions were taken transparently and with the knowledge of the family elders.

“I informed the elders that part of the funds should be given to the two women for their upkeep because the entire process was dragging. We shared the money equally between them,” he stated.

Addressing earlier remarks by Prophet Kumchacha, who had accused him of diverting the GHC30,000, he expressed disappointment and cautioned him against making reckless public comments.

“Kumchacha should mind his words. Why would he claim I’ve taken GHC30,000 as though I plan to spend it? If he doesn’t understand something, he should ask questions instead of mentioning my name all the time. I do not appreciate it. Managing issues like this is not easy, and he should know better as someone who calls himself a pastor,” he remarked.

He stressed that he has worked for over two decades and owns enough property to support his family, making the accusations baseless.

“I have worked for 23 years. By God’s grace, I have enough property to take care of my family. I am an Abusuapanin. I hold this position because I am responsible, not because I am a thief,” he added.

Abusuapanin Owusu admitted that the ongoing preparations have taken both an emotional and financial toll, but expressed relief that the Asantehene has intervened to bring order to the situation.

“This funeral has exhausted me, and I am growing tired of it. It is a blessing that Nana has stepped in, and I am happy he is now involved,” he said.

The death of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known professionally as Daddy Lumba, has sparked significant controversy within his family. A dispute has arisen between his wife, Akosua Serwaa, and another woman, Odo Broni, prompting the Fosu family to issue a statement inviting anyone with “genuine and verifiable claims” to submit them through their lawyers. Other reports indicate that the family is also dealing with concerns about allegations that the late musician did not adequately support his hometown