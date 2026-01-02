Advertisement

'Sell your properties and buy Adom Nyame' - Prophet Adom Kyei Duah tells church members

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:09 - 02 January 2026
Adom Kyei-Duah bitterly laments over alleged theft by junior pastors [Video]
Adom Kyei-Duah
Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, founder of Believers Worship Centre, has ignited widespread debate online following remarks made during his recent crossover church service.

In a video shared on Instagram on January 1, 2026, the pastor advised his congregation to sell their properties and follow his spiritual guidance, claiming that doing so would bring blessings.

MUST READ: Black Stars will reach the final of 2026 World Cup - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

He told worshippers.

Listen to me; sell all your properties and come and buy Adom Nyame, because that is what I am offering tonight. After buying Adom Nyame, people around you will witness what the Lord will do through you. You will also prosper
Addressing critics, Prophet Adom Kyei stressed that his message was not intended to extort money or manipulate his followers through fear.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2025: Aubameyang and Nsue join elite list of oldest tournament goalscorers

He added,

Considering all the testimonies being shared in this house, if I were to take your offerings and tithes, it would imply that the God I am following isn't able to provide. So, sell your properties and buy Adom Nyame. I won't plan to extort money from you, and I will never beg to eat. I won't create fear or panic to take your money. This is the Adom Nyame I have possessed

READ MORE: Gabon Government dissolves national team, sacks coach and drops Aubameyang after AFCON exit

The crossover service drew nearly a million worshippers to the church’s newly built arena along the Kumasi road, underscoring the pastor’s growing influence and the reach of his ministry.

Video

