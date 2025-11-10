Daddy Lumba’s team breaks silence on rumours about his death and hospital care

In recent days, speculation had circulated suggesting that the legendary musician did not pass away at The Bank Hospital, contrary to public belief. However, his team has firmly refuted these claims.

In a statement shared on Daddy Lumba’s official Facebook page, the team clarified that his passing was officially confirmed by The Bank Hospital itself. “We wish to clarify recent reports concerning the passing of our beloved Daddy Lumba. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, as he is privately known, peacefully passed away on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Accra. The hospital officially confirmed his passing at their facility on 30 July 2025,” the statement read.

The Bank Hospital also released its own statement confirming the musician’s death and stressing that he received the highest standard of medical care. The hospital noted that the family had been closely involved throughout his treatment and final moments.

Responding to claims made by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, the hospital dismissed allegations of a confidentiality breach. “There was no breach of Mr Fosuh’s medical privacy or confidentiality. His care was handled with professionalism, dignity, and strict confidentiality,” the statement asserted. “His family was involved every step of the way,” it added.

Daddy Lumba’s team further appealed to fans and the general public to show respect and compassion as his family mourns. “As the family continues to grieve, we kindly ask the public and fans to respect their privacy and remain tactful and sensitive in their comments during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

