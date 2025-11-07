Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (3 – 7 November)

Ghana’s entertainment industry was filled with drama, emotions, and revelations this week. From tragic losses and family disputes to celebrity clarifications and heartfelt confessions, the stories making headlines kept fans talking.

Your Weekly Pulse brings you a concise round-up of the biggest entertainment stories that captured public attention across the country.

1.Nkawkaw-based rapper reportedly killed by rival group for trespassing

Nkawkaw-based rapper Fada Gaza has sadly passed away following a violent confrontation with a rival on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

According to multiple reports, what began as a heated argument between the musician and another man quickly turned deadly when both allegedly stabbed each other during the altercation.

They were rushed to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw for emergency treatment, but Fada Gaza was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man, who sustained severe injuries, was transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialised care.

2. Medikal finally breaks silence on rumours of having more than one child with Eazzy

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has addressed ongoing rumours suggesting that he and singer Eazzy share more than one child together.

Speculation intensified on social media after the pair welcomed a baby boy named Space Frimpong, with some users alleging that this was not their first child.

However, speaking on 3Music TV, Medikal clarified the matter, stating, “Space is my only child with Eazzy.” He revealed that he has two children in total, the first being a daughter named Island, whom he shares with his former wife, actress Fella Makafui.

3.I can easily lead Ghana with my experience as Legon SRC president, says Guru

Ghanaian rapper and outgoing President of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (UGSRC), Guru, has said that his time in student leadership has equipped him with the knowledge and experience required to take on national leadership roles in the future.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the musician, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, stressed the importance of both education and experience in shaping capable leaders.

“If you want to venture into a new business, job, or leadership role, you must first prove that you understand the work and are capable of doing it. Experience is equally vital. That’s why people go to school before applying for jobs, to demonstrate that they can deliver,” he said.

4.Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media after publicly addressing her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, and listing what he must do to win her back.

The Nollywood star accused Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her younger brother, Sammy West, and made it clear that reconciliation would not happen under such circumstances.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Regina wrote:

“If you truly want your woman back, hurting her family and locking up her brother won’t bring her closer. It only deepens the pain. Love can’t grow through oppression. You’re breaking hearts, not fixing them.”

She ended the post with the hashtags #FreeSammyWest and #FreeHimNow, prompting a wave of online support from fans and celebrities calling for her brother’s release.

5.Daddy Lumba’s family warns former manager Roman Fada over false funeral announcements

The family of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a strong warning to the musician’s former manager, Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, popularly called Roman Fada, over what they describe as “unauthorised and misleading information” regarding the late singer’s funeral.

In a statement dated 6 November 2025, the family expressed concern over recent actions by Roman Fada, claiming they were “detrimental to ongoing family discussions and arrangements.” The statement, signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, wife of the late musician, and Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh, his sister, directed him to stop circulating false information and distributing funeral invitations not approved by the family.

From shocking tragedies and celebrity statements to public disputes and emotional revelations, Ghana’s entertainment landscape continues to evolve with stories that stir public interest. As always, Your Weekly Pulse keeps you informed and up to date on the developments making waves across the industry.