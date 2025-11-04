Medikal finally breaks his silence on rumours that he has more than one child with Eazzy

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that he and singer Eazzy share more than one child together.

Speculation intensified on social media after the pair recently welcomed a baby boy named Space Frimpong, with some online users alleging that this was not their first child.

However, during an appearance on 3Music TV, Medikal clarified the matter, confirming that “Space is my only child with Eazzy.” He revealed that he has two children in total, his first being a daughter named Island, whom he shares with his former wife, actress Fella Makafui.

The rapper went on to explain the inspiration behind his newborn son’s unique name, saying that he chose “Space” to represent “a life without limits ,a world where my son can explore every possibility and live freely.”

Medikal also mentioned that he personally names all his children, as he believes their names should carry personal meaning and energy.

The news of baby Space’s arrival broke weeks ago when Medikal shared a celebratory post on Instagram on Friday, 17th October 2025. The photo showed the rapper seated on a bed adorned with balloons that read “Space Frimpong, 17.10.25.” He captioned the post: “Welcome to Planet Earth, Space Frimpong. Daddy loves you, son.”

Prior to the announcement, Eazzy had teased her pregnancy on social media, posting a series of photos and videos showcasing her baby bump.

Space Frimpong is Medikal’s second child following his daughter, Island. His marriage to Fella Makafui officially ended in January 2024, after months of public tension and accusations that played out across social media.

Rumours about Medikal’s relationship with Eazzy had been circulating for months, particularly after his split from Fella. The pair were frequently seen together at events and outings, fuelling speculation about their romantic involvement.

Medikal eventually confirmed their relationship in an interview on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride with Andy Dosty, where he openly admitted that he and Eazzy were dating.