Regina Daniels alleges Ned Nwoko ordered her siblings’ arrest: ‘Leave me, my family alone’

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has made fresh allegations against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, as tensions in their marriage continue to escalate.

The couple, who have reportedly been living apart in recent weeks, are said to be facing severe marital challenges following the circulation of a viral video that showed Regina in distress at her home. The footage, which surfaced on Saturday, October 18, 2025, captured the actress tearfully claiming that she had endured years of mistreatment at the hands of her husband.

Shortly after the video spread online, further reports alleged that Nwoko had allegedly sent thugs to assault and forcibly remove her from their residence.

Reacting to the claims, Senator Nwoko issued a public statement denying any wrongdoing. He instead accused Regina of struggling with substance and alcohol addiction and refusing to enter rehabilitation. The politician also alleged that she had become violent and abusive towards domestic staff, contributing to ongoing household conflicts.

Following the fallout, Regina is said to have moved out of her husband’s home and recently acquired a property of her own.

However, in a new Instagram Story posted on Monday, November 3, 2025, the Nollywood actress accused Nwoko of having her elder siblings arrested in an attempt to pressure her into returning to their marital home and submitting to rehabilitation.

“He has gone as far as getting my siblings arrested simply because I refused to come back or go to rehab,” Regina wrote. “He has hurt me enough and still dares to spread lies about me. If he doesn’t stop, I will expose everything he has been hiding. He should leave me and my family alone.”

She further criticised her estranged husband for “tarnishing their family’s image” and questioned why he would escalate their private issues into a public feud.

Regina concluded her post with a warning, suggesting that she was prepared to reveal “deep secrets” about the senator if he continued his alleged intimidation.