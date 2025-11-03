Daddy Lumba’s family head reconciles with late musician’s sister, seals peace with a kiss

Ernestina Fosu, elder sister of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, and her family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, have reportedly reconciled following a meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Sumankwahene on Monday, 3 November 2025, to resolve their long-standing family feud.

The reconciliation comes after a heated altercation between the two at the Kumasi High Court on Friday, 31 October 2025. Both had appeared before the court to file legal documents ahead of a Case Management Conference scheduled for 14 November. The case relates to a suit filed by Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, who is seeking to be recognised as the musician’s sole surviving spouse.

During the confrontation, Ernestina Fosu publicly questioned her uncle, Kofi Owusu, over his decision to proceed with funeral plans without first conducting an autopsy to determine the true cause of her brother’s death. In her frustration, she invoked Otumfuo’s Great Oath, appealing to the Asantehene to intervene and prevent the Abusuapanin from continuing with the funeral arrangements.

Following their appearance before the Sumankwahene in Kumasi, both parties appeared to have reconciled. In a video that has since gone viral, the Abusuapanin and Ernestina were seen smiling warmly and embracing outside the palace, signifying a peaceful resolution.

Kofi Owusu was also captured planting a kiss on his niece’s cheek, a symbolic gesture of reconciliation witnessed by onlookers and several bloggers who recorded the moment.

The video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosu making peace has since circulated widely online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.