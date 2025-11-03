Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites

03 November 2025 at 10:03
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba

The ongoing dispute over the funeral of late Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has taken another dramatic turn as his first wife, Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosu, insists she alone has the legal right to perform his widowhood rites.

READ MORE: If he is a man, he should go ahead and bury him on 6 December - Lumba's sister dares Abusuapanyin

In a newly surfaced later, Mrs Fosu maintained that she is the only person legally entitled to conduct her late husband’s widowhood rites, not any family head or relative in Ghana.

'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites
Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Addressing Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur through her lawyer, Mr William Kusi, Esq., she argued that her late husband was a German citizen, not a Ghanaian, and therefore matters concerning his remains and funeral arrangements fall under German jurisdiction, which vests such rights exclusively in the lawful spouse and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block his burial until cause of death is known

The letter included official documentation proving that Daddy Lumba renounced his Ghanaian citizenship in 2002. According to Mrs Fosu, he applied for German citizenship in 2000, which was granted, after which he formally renounced his Ghanaian citizenship through a written declaration submitted to the Ministry of the Interior via the Ghana Embassy. This process, she noted, resulted in the issuance of a Certificate of Renunciation of Ghanaian Citizenship in 2002.

Mrs Fosu emphasised that under Ghanaian law, the act of renunciation permanently ends one’s recognition as a Ghanaian citizen, thereby nullifying any associated customary family rights or obligations.

'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites

Quoting German civil law provisions, she stated that “the right to decide on burial, custody of remains, and funeral arrangements rests solely with the surviving legal spouse and children of the deceased, not with extended family members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Sista Afia reveals why she hit a male fan with microphone, leading to his hospitalisation

She further argued that it would be contradictory for her late husband to have been acknowledged as a German citizen throughout his lifetime, travelling the world with a German passport, only to be treated as a Ghanaian subject to customary family control after his death.

Mrs Fosu’s statement follows closely after the Kumasi High Court dismissed her injunction application seeking to halt the planned funeral, set for 6 December 2025. The ruling effectively granted permission to the family head, Mr Kofi Owusu, to proceed with the arrangements as scheduled.

'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites
'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites
ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.