Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block his burial until cause of death is known

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has vowed to block the family from holding his funeral until the true cause of his death is made public.

In an interview with Adum TV after her court appearance on 28 October 2025, Ernestina claimed that she and several close relatives still had no clarity regarding what led to her brother’s passing. She insisted that no court ruling or family pressure would persuade her to allow the burial to proceed until the truth was uncovered.

“The funeral will not be held on 6 December. We did not file for an injunction because we are insane. We still do not know what killed my brother. We cannot allow people to rush his funeral,” she said.

Ernestina added that she would only agree to the scheduled date if she received a convincing explanation about the cause of Daddy Lumba’s death before then.

“There will be no problem if we discover what caused Daddy Lumba’s death before 6 December. But if we don’t, I will not allow my brother Charles to be buried,” she asserted.

The grieving sister also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the autopsy report, alleging that it might have been tampered with. Acting as the eldest sibling, she said she was representing the interests of her other sisters in opposing what she described as a “rushed burial process.”

Ernestina further accused some members of the funeral committee of exploiting her brother’s death for financial gain, claiming that individuals close to the late singer had already benefited from business deals linked to his passing.

“Some people have taken deals. They signed a contract with Flora Tissue and kept two billion for themselves; that’s why they are in such a hurry,” she alleged, without naming anyone specifically.

Her remarks followed the Kumasi High Court’s dismissal of an injunction application filed by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, who sought to halt the funeral. The court, presided over by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled in favour of the family head, Kofi Owusu Banahene, allowing the funeral to go ahead as planned.

Akosua Serwaa had earlier accused the family head of excluding her from arrangements and claimed she only discovered the funeral date, 6 December 2025, through social media. She also alleged that Odo Broni, Lumba’s partner, and members of the funeral committee were sidelining her in key decisions.