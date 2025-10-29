'I’m not ready for my brother’s funeral on December 6' - Daddy Lumba’s sister speaks

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has expressed her unwillingness to go ahead with the funeral date announced for her brother.

Speaking to journalists after court proceedings at the Kumasi High Court on October 28, 2025, Ernestina said she was “not ready for my brother’s funeral on December 6, 2025.”

Ernestina, who has been publicly supportive of the late musician’s widow, Akosua Serwaa, amid the ongoing family dispute over the funeral plans, stressed that their only wish was for peace to prevail.

“Nobody’s looking for controversy; we all just want peace. With God, everything will fall into place. There’s no problem at all,” she told reporters in a video that has since circulated on social media.

The tension stems from an announcement made by DL FM, which disclosed that Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites would be held on December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

However, following the announcement, Akosua Serwaa, who insists she is the late singer’s lawful wife, filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking an injunction to halt the funeral. She argued that the arrangements had been made without the knowledge or approval of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family.

In a statement issued on October 9, 2025, Serwaa stated that she and her children were “shocked to learn of the funeral plans on social media.”

The celebrated Highlife musician, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra following a short illness.

Despite the court’s ruling allowing the funeral to proceed, divisions remain within the family, with some members insisting that more time is needed to ensure unity before the final farewell.