Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction on Daddy Lumba's funeral

The Kumasi High Court has dismissed an interlocutory injunction application that sought to prevent the funeral of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba. The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

The application was filed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who identified herself as the musician’s lawful wife. She had urged the court to restrain Daddy Lumba’s family from going ahead with his funeral arrangements until the court determined her legal status as the surviving spouse.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur stated that, according to Ghanaian customary law, the authority to handle a deceased person’s remains rests with the family. She explained that stopping the funeral would not be in the best interest of the family or the general public.

“Accordingly, the application for interlocutory injunction is hereby refused,” the presiding judge ruled.

With the injunction dismissed, the family now has the legal go-ahead to continue preparations for the burial and final rites. The funeral is scheduled to take place on 6 December 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The legal tussle emerged after Daddy Lumba’s death on 26 July 2025, sparking questions over his marital status and funeral arrangements. This latest ruling effectively removes a major obstacle, paving the way for the highlife legend’s final farewell to proceed as planned.