German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife amid funeral dispute

The German Embassy has finally addressed the ongoing legal and family dispute surrounding the late Ghanaian Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

The celebrated musician, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away at age 60 in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra. He had reportedly been receiving treatment at the facility after a period of ill health.

Since his passing, tensions have erupted within his family, with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, taking legal action against his alleged co-wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta , popularly known as Odo Broni , as well as the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serwaa’s lawsuit seeks an interlocutory injunction to halt all funeral arrangements for her late husband until the court determines the rightful spouse. The case was first heard at the Kumasi High Court on October 16, 2025, but was adjourned to October 28, 2025, to allow both parties to explore an out-of-court settlement.

In addition to the court action, Akosua Serwaa also filed a petition with the German Federal Criminal Police, requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death.

In a statement released on Monday, October 27, 2025, the German Embassy confirmed that Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa were “legally married under German civil law prior to the singer’s death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Embassy, the couple “solemnised their marriage on December 23, 2004, in Bornheim, Germany,” and their union was duly registered at the local registry office.

The statement further clarified that “no divorce proceedings or legal dissolution of the marriage between Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosuh and Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosuh had been recorded prior to his passing.”

ADVERTISEMENT