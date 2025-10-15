Daddy Lumba’s children distance themselves from legal dispute over his death

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing tensions surrounding the final funeral rites of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, widely known as Daddy Lumba.

His children have finally spoken publicly for the first time, releasing a statement on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, 14 October 2025.

Signed by Charlyn Fosuh on behalf of the children of Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosuh , who has been linked to the legal challenge over funeral arrangements,the statement clarified the family’s position regarding the unfolding dispute.

According to the release, while there is indeed a pending court case concerning the organisation of the late musician’s funeral, the children have chosen to remain neutral and uninvolved in any legal or public confrontation.

“We stand together as his children from all sides of the family, united in our love and respect for our father. At this difficult time, we wish to focus solely on celebrating his legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell,” part of the statement read.

The children reiterated that their sole intention is to pay tribute to their father in a dignified and peaceful manner, befitting his iconic contribution to Ghanaian music. They further appealed to the general public, media houses, and social media commentators to refrain from making inflammatory remarks or spreading misinformation about the family’s internal matters.

The statement stressed that Daddy Lumba deserved “a farewell that reflects the peace, dignity, and unity he valued in life.”

This development comes in the wake of an escalating rift between Daddy Lumba’s legal wife, Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, and sections of his extended family. The disagreement reportedly stems from the proposed funeral date and venue, set for 6 December 2025, which were allegedly announced without the consent of the wife and her children.