‘Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba’ – Lawyers of Fosu family declare

12 October 2025 at 13:19
The Fosu Royal Family of Parkoso and Nsuta, representing the late music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has formally declared that Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, is a recognised wife of the late musician.

In a statement issued by their solicitors, Baba Jamal & Associates, the family confirmed that Odo Broni lived with the highlife legend for more than fifteen (15) years and was by his side until his passing.

The statement also indicated that the couple were blessed with six (6) children and that her marriage to the late musician is fully recognised by the Fosu Royal Family.

The statement read:

 Our client informs us that Priscilla Ofori (a.k.a Odo Broni) is married to the late Daddy Lumba and was the woman who lived with him through thick and thin and were blessed with six (6) children for over fifteen (15) years they lived together till his final day on earth.

The family’s legal representatives also responded to claims made by Akosua Serwah Fosuh, a woman based in Germany who has identified herself as the musician’s legitimate wife. According to the family, Akosua Serwah forfeited her marital rights after allegedly abandoning Daddy Lumba during his illness about fifteen (15) years ago.

The statement explained that in February 2018, Akosua Serwah wrote to the late musician to announce her intention to begin divorce proceedings, raising several allegations that Daddy Lumba denied. His legal team at the time, the statement said, responded by encouraging her to proceed, as the musician had already moved on with his life.

The Fosu family further noted that Akosua Serwah had formally dissolved her marriage by presenting traditional drinks to the family of the late musician, a cultural act which, under Akan custom, signifies the end of a marriage once accepted by the husband’s family.

The lawyers also emphasised that, by custom, all rights concerning the burial and funeral arrangements of the late musician belong solely to the family. The statement clarified:

When a person is deceased, the body and funeral arrangements of the person belong to the family and therefore your client has no right to determine how the Fosu Royal family buries their dead.

On the issue of Daddy Lumba’s estate, the lawyers indicated that all his properties form part of his estate, which will be managed collectively by the family, his children, and their mothers to ensure fair distribution. They also disclosed that the legal team holds confidential instructions from the late musician guiding how he wanted his funeral, burial, and property distribution to be handled.

The statement concluded by calling for unity among all family members and parties connected to the late musician, urging cooperation to ensure a peaceful and dignified funeral for one of Ghana’s most celebrated music icons.

