Family announces date for late Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites

The final funeral rites of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have been officially scheduled for Saturday, 6 December 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The celebrated musician passed away at the age of sixty-one (61) after a short illness, leaving behind an enduring musical legacy that transformed Ghana’s highlife scene for more than three decades. Known for his powerful voice, emotional songwriting, and unmatched versatility, Daddy Lumba’s music resonated deeply with fans across generations, earning him a place among Ghana’s greatest ever performers.

In an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, 26 July 2025, the family confirmed that the highlife icon passed away peacefully after a brief illness. His one-week observance was held on Saturday, 30 August 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra, where thousands of mourners, fans, and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.

The event drew an overwhelming crowd that included prominent figures from Ghana’s creative industry, political class, and entertainment fraternity, highlighting the profound impact Daddy Lumba made on the country’s cultural and social landscape.

Preparations are now underway for what is expected to be a grand and emotional farewell in Kumasi, where his musical journey began. Family sources say the final funeral will celebrate not only his life and achievements but also the timeless songs that defined an era and continue to inspire young artists.

Fans across Ghana and beyond are expected to throng the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to honour the man whose music transcended boundaries and whose artistry remains unmatched in Ghana’s highlife history.