Lil Win fumes after Diana Asamoah tagged Adom Kyei-Duah as anti-christ

07 October 2025 at 08:06

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has publicly criticised business mogul and owner of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Dr Kwaku Oteng, for his silence amid the ongoing feud between gospel singer Diana Asamoah and preacher Adom Kyei-Duah.

According to Lil Win, Dr Oteng’s failure to intervene has allowed the situation to escalate unnecessarily. His remarks follow a recent episode of Akoko Abon Kokrokoo, a morning show aired on Angel FM, where Diana Asamoah made controversial comments branding Adom Kyei-Duah a “false prophet” and linking him to her sister’s death.

Lil Win fumes after Diana Asamoah tagged Adom Kyei-Duah as anti-christ
The Kumawood actor, visibly upset, condemned both Asamoah’s statements and the radio station’s decision to give her a platform to attack the preacher without restraint.

“Your workers respect you, just as we respect Adom Kyei-Duah. I’m pleading with you, Dr Kwaku Oteng — please advise the lady who keeps mocking Adom Kyei-Duah. Angel FM should take action before things get out of hand,” Lil Win warned.

He accused the station’s handlers of irresponsibility for allowing what he described as “baseless and inflammatory commentary” to go unchecked on air.

The feud between Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei-Duah has been ongoing for over a year, with both sides trading accusations. The preacher recently fired back, accusing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their affiliates of attacking him and his congregation.

In a sermon to his followers on 28 September, Adom Kyei-Duah vowed to retaliate politically, warning the ruling party that “there will be consequences” in the next election if the attacks persist.

