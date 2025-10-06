We delayed BHIM festival announcement to Back Sarkodie’s Rapperholic - Stonebwoy’s team

Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has offered clarity on why Stonebwoy was not visibly present or directly involved in Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Homecoming concert, which took place on 27 September 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The concert featured some of Ghana’s biggest stars, including Shatta Wale and Efya, and drew massive attention both at the venue and online. However, fans were quick to notice Stonebwoy’s absence, with some speculating on social media that the Dancehall artist had intentionally chosen not to support Sarkodie’s show.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, Vida dismissed such assumptions, revealing that Stonebwoy’s team actually made conscious and strategic decisions to support Sarkodie behind the scenes.

According to her, the BHIM Nation team decided to prioritise Sarkodie’s event out of deep respect for the rapper, ensuring that he received maximum publicity and media attention before, during, and after the concert.

She disclosed that Stonebwoy’s camp had initially planned to announce ticket sales for the upcoming BHIM Festival on 26 September, just a day before Rapperholic Homecoming. However, they deliberately postponed the announcement to avoid overshadowing Sarkodie’s concert.

Vida explained,

There were sacrifices we made as Stonebwoy’s team because of Sarkodie’s concert. Ahead of the BHIM Festival, which is scheduled for 26 December, we had planned to officially announce the event on 26 September so we could have exactly three months to promote it. But because Sarkodie’s show was on 27 September, we decided to hold on. We wanted him to get all the media attention and publicity he deserved

She added that even after Sarkodie’s concert ended, the team continued to delay their own campaign.

She added,

When Sarkodie finished his show, we were supposed to make our official announcement, but we held on again because we felt he should still enjoy the attention. Post-event conversations and analysis are also important, so as a team, we decided to wait for him to get that mileage before announcing the BHIM Festival

Vida further expressed her disappointment over the criticism directed at Stonebwoy, stressing that his team has always demonstrated support for fellow artistes in the industry.

She explained,

We have everyone at heart because, in this ecosystem, you can’t just play Stonebwoy’s songs from start to finish. You have to let others have their moments too. Even when you look at the genre we do , Reggae, Dancehall, and Afro-Dancehall , you cannot really compare it to rap. That’s why it’s difficult for me to understand why people are saying he intentionally didn’t support Sarkodie