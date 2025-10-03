Shatta Wale does pure Dancehall, while Stonebwoy leans on Afro-Dancehall - Bullgod

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has once again declared his conviction that Shatta Wale remains the undisputed Dancehall king in Ghana.

During an appearance on Joy Prime, Bullgod, who previously managed Shatta Wale, was asked by a viewer to name who he regards as the true king of the genre.

According to him, while Stonebwoy is exceptionally talented, his craft leans more towards Afro-dancehall rather than traditional Dancehall.

Bullgod stated,

Shatta has always stayed loyal to the pure Dancehall sound. Stonebwoy also does brilliantly, but he himself identifies with Afro-dancehall. For the real Dancehall crown, you cannot take it away from Shatta. He has worn it and defended it for years. The evidence is there, and it cannot be denied,

His comments come amidst renewed debate about the origins of Afro-dancehall and who should be credited with introducing the term.

Stonebwoy, in a separate conversation on the same platform, explained that although the style existed before, he was the one who coined the term “Afro-dancehall.”

At the same time, he acknowledged Samini’s contribution, describing him as the true pioneer of African Dancehall.

“My African Dancehall king is one and only Samini. With all due respect and with full conviction, he holds that title. The accolades prove it — he was Ghana’s first MOBO award winner, which says it all,” Stonebwoy affirmed.