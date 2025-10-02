Diplomatic Passports for 5 Ghanaian Celebrities Were Purely on Merit – Ablakwa

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has clarified that the recent decision to issue diplomatic passports to five distinguished figures from the creative sector was based solely on merit, following consultations with the Ministry of Tourism.

According to him, the recipients did not request or campaign for the privilege, stressing that the gesture represents a national act of recognition for their outstanding efforts in projecting Ghana internationally.

Speaking at the official presentation ceremony on 1 October 2025, Mr Ablakwa described the move as a deliberate effort to celebrate Ghanaians who have consistently elevated the country’s global reputation.

He explained,

None of our distinguished compatriots who have been honoured today applied for this recognition. They did not lobby for it, nor did they initiate the process. This was a purely objective decision taken at the national level, after careful consultations with the Tourism Ministry, to acknowledge those who have brought honour to Ghana

The minister further argued that the decision was also a practical one, as many Ghanaian creatives often face difficulties when travelling for international assignments due to visa restrictions. He recalled a situation where a Ghanaian group scheduled to perform in Barbados nearly lost the opportunity because of visa delays.

There was a group recently billed to perform in Barbados, a major event where they were meant to showcase Ghana. Unfortunately, they struggled to obtain a transit visa, whether through the United States or the United Kingdom, and couldn’t secure an appointment in time. If they had diplomatic passports, they could have travelled through Europe instead, where such restrictions do not apply,

he said, citing Germany as an example of a country that waives visa requirements for Ghanaian diplomatic passport holders.

The five creatives selected for this honour represent different facets of Ghana’s cultural and creative excellence. They include celebrated travel vlogger Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae musician Rocky Dawuni, renowned broadcaster Anita Erskine, acclaimed visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and cultural entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

Mr Ablakwa emphasised that their recognition was not only symbolic but also a practical means of empowering them to continue representing Ghana effectively on the world stage.