Here’s why Stonebwoy is trending following Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert

The excitement that followed Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 in Kumasi did not remain focused solely on the host. Instead, social media chatter unexpectedly drew Stonebwoy into the spotlight, sparking debate over his intentions.

As fans celebrated Sarkodie’s triumphant night, an old post resurfaced comparing his show to Stonebwoy’s 2023 BHIM Concert. The post featured a clip of Stonebwoy performing, paired with a lyric from one of his songs: “Ah never go tell dem to fake it till they make it, ah rasta tell them to practise and perfect it.”

Some interpreted the post as an indirect criticism of Sarkodie and others in the industry.

Matters escalated when Stonebwoy himself reposted the clip, simply adding the caption: “Historic.”

This single word unleashed a storm of reactions. Critics accused him of envy, suggesting he was trying to downplay Sarkodie’s achievement.

Supporters, however, rejected that view. They pointed to a recent post by Stonebwoy ahead of the Rapperholic concert, where he had shared a video of Sarkodie dancing with the exact same caption: “Historic.”

To them, this proved consistency rather than rivalry. Fans argued that his repost was a standalone celebration of his past concert and not a veiled dig at Sarkodie.

Interestingly, the controversy unfolded just as Sarkodie had publicly revealed his desire to feature Stonebwoy at a future Rapperholic event.

