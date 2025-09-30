Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s why Stonebwoy is trending following Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert

30 September 2025 at 15:28

The excitement that followed Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 in Kumasi did not remain focused solely on the host. Instead, social media chatter unexpectedly drew Stonebwoy into the spotlight, sparking debate over his intentions.

As fans celebrated Sarkodie’s triumphant night, an old post resurfaced comparing his show to Stonebwoy’s 2023 BHIM Concert. The post featured a clip of Stonebwoy performing, paired with a lyric from one of his songs: “Ah never go tell dem to fake it till they make it, ah rasta tell them to practise and perfect it.”

READ MORE: Wayoosi begs Mahama to run for President again in 2028: 'You're second Kwame Nkrumah'

Some interpreted the post as an indirect criticism of Sarkodie and others in the industry.

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Matters escalated when Stonebwoy himself reposted the clip, simply adding the caption: “Historic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Asiamah shares latest update on Nana Agradaa's condition in Nsawam Prison

This single word unleashed a storm of reactions. Critics accused him of envy, suggesting he was trying to downplay Sarkodie’s achievement.

Supporters, however, rejected that view. They pointed to a recent post by Stonebwoy ahead of the Rapperholic concert, where he had shared a video of Sarkodie dancing with the exact same caption: “Historic.”

READ MORE: Sarkodie plans to feature Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees at 2026 Rapperholic

ADVERTISEMENT

To them, this proved consistency rather than rivalry. Fans argued that his repost was a standalone celebration of his past concert and not a veiled dig at Sarkodie.

READ MORE: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and other top stars who’ve headlined successful shows in Kumasi

Interestingly, the controversy unfolded just as Sarkodie had publicly revealed his desire to feature Stonebwoy at a future Rapperholic event.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Marriage takes work, not just a wedding - Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings cautions couples

Despite the social media drama, many music lovers have highlighted the professional respect that continues to exist between the two artistes.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.