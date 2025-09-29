Sarkodie plans to feature Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees at 2026 Rapperholic

Ghana’s rap heavyweight, Sarkodie, has given fans something to look forward to, revealing plans to bring some of the nation’s biggest stars together for his next Rapperholic concert.
In a social media interview on 29 September 2025, the rapper shared his wish list of performers, expressing hopes of uniting Stonebwoy, R2Bees, and Shatta Wale on one stage.
READ MORE: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and other top stars who’ve headlined successful shows in Kumasi
Sarkodie revealed,
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
READ MORE: Rapperholic 2025: Massive crowds defy heavy rains for Sarkodie’s Kumasi homecoming
If I can get Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, and even a few Nigerian artistes at Rapperholic, I’ll be satisfied. Almost every artiste in Ghana has performed at Rapperholic, apart from the late Daddy Lumba
The rapper also tackled an ongoing debate online, where some fans claimed Stonebwoy had distanced himself from Rapperholic. Sarkodie dismissed the suggestion, explaining that not every artiste could be included each year due to logistical and financial constraints.
READ MORE: Sarkodie says music is a smarter investment than real estate
He clarified,
All Bhim Nation fans should relax because next year we’ll reach out to Stonebwoy. This year I didn’t extend too many invitations because the costs of bringing everyone are high
READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi
He further disclosed that Shatta Wale had supported this year’s Kumasi edition as a sponsor, making it easier to involve him in the line-up. Sarkodie admitted,
Shatta Wale even gave me his car to use here. If I had been required to sponsor his entire trip, I doubt I could have afforded it
READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts as NSA boss cautions him ahead of Kumasi Rapperholic concert
With Rapperholic continuing to evolve into a cultural spectacle, the rapper’s plans for a star-studded edition promise even bigger nights ahead for Ghanaian music fans.