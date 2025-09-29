Sarkodie plans to feature Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees at 2026 Rapperholic

Ghana’s rap heavyweight, Sarkodie, has given fans something to look forward to, revealing plans to bring some of the nation’s biggest stars together for his next Rapperholic concert.

In a social media interview on 29 September 2025, the rapper shared his wish list of performers, expressing hopes of uniting Stonebwoy, R2Bees, and Shatta Wale on one stage.

Sarkodie revealed,

If I can get Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, and even a few Nigerian artistes at Rapperholic, I’ll be satisfied. Almost every artiste in Ghana has performed at Rapperholic, apart from the late Daddy Lumba

The rapper also tackled an ongoing debate online, where some fans claimed Stonebwoy had distanced himself from Rapperholic. Sarkodie dismissed the suggestion, explaining that not every artiste could be included each year due to logistical and financial constraints.

He clarified,

All Bhim Nation fans should relax because next year we’ll reach out to Stonebwoy. This year I didn’t extend too many invitations because the costs of bringing everyone are high

He further disclosed that Shatta Wale had supported this year’s Kumasi edition as a sponsor, making it easier to involve him in the line-up. Sarkodie admitted,

Shatta Wale even gave me his car to use here. If I had been required to sponsor his entire trip, I doubt I could have afforded it

