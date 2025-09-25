Sarkodie reacts as NSA boss cautions him ahead of Kumasi Rapperholic concert

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has given his word that the pitch at Baba Yara Sports Stadium will remain untouched during his much-anticipated Rapperholic Concert scheduled for 27th September 2025 in Kumasi.

The award-winning rapper clarified on social media that the stage set-up and production would not extend onto the grass pitch. Acknowledging the guidelines laid down by the National Sports Authority (NSA), Sarkodie wrote: “The rules were set from day one, and we are not ready to break it.”

READ MORE: Nana Aba Anamoah reveals 5 men escaped in Paris after Women of Valour event

This assurance follows a warning from NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, who stressed that the government would not tolerate any damage to the pitch, which is being carefully maintained for upcoming national football matches. Speaking on Asempa FM, he explained that Sarkodie had been authorised to use the stadium as a venue, but “not the pitch itself”. He further noted that any harm caused to the turf would attract fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Ghanaian music videos that have surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

In a video posted online, Sarkodie offered fans a glimpse of his production layout. The preview showed that the performance would utilise the stands and tartan tracks, leaving the pitch itself untouched. This was his latest attempt to reassure both authorities and supporters that the football field would be fully protected.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

The post sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

@kofiwest_gh praised the rapper, writing: “If we get 10 people just like you for this country walaayi this country will prosper… you’re just perfectionist my King for life.”

@nnosolution questioned the decision: “What’s the point of doing a concert at a stadium if you won’t fill the whole place please?”

@UwerLostUntilMe added: “Come on bro, that’s more than half of the stadium cut off, are you underestimating the numbers that’s gonna turn up?”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Ghanaian music videos that have surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

@1BongoIdeas criticised: “It is still on the pitch. Would the fans be standing in the air? More structures at the stadium would be damaged not only the pitch which is why it gotta be stopped NOW!”

@ishmael_idriss lamented negativity online: “It’s disheartening to see Ghanaians often focusing on negativity online. We tend to realise our mistakes only when neighbouring countries are thriving. It’s rare to see influential figures like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, or Stonebwoy concern with positive backup!”

With excitement building for the Kumasi edition of Rapperholic, Sarkodie has made it clear that fans can expect an electrifying show without compromising the integrity of the iconic Baba Yara pitch.