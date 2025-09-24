I’m not ready for political appointment – Dentaa, after being granted a diplomatic passport

Chief Executive Officer of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has dismissed suggestions that she may one day assume political office.

Dentaa, who was recently named by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as a recipient of a diplomatic passport, stressed that although her initiatives have had a significant impact on the Ghanaian community, she has no interest in taking up a political appointment.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, she explained:

Not now. I feel like I still have a lot of work to do. The work is huge. So I prefer to keep doing what I am doing. Because what I do affects the government anyway. It benefits the government. I want to be where I am. I am happy with where I am

Through GUBA Enterprise and her other ventures, Dentaa has played an influential role in shaping Ghana’s creative industry. Her programme, The Dentaa Show, gave Ghanaian arts and culture global visibility, while her networking platforms have connected Ghanaian creatives with international business opportunities.

She has also collaborated with stakeholders to highlight Ghana’s tourism potential and has fostered partnerships between local and international acts. In the past, she served as a member of the Governing Board of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Last week, Dentaa was among five Ghanaians honoured with diplomatic passports as part of a state initiative to promote African unity and integration. Others on the list included celebrated YouTuber Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated musician Rocky Dawuni, media personality Anita Erskine, and acclaimed visual artist Ibrahim Mahama.

