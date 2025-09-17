Foreign Affairs Ministry grants diplomatic passports to Wode Maya, Anita Erskine, 3 others

Five prominent Ghanaians, including celebrated YouTuber Wode Maya and media personality Anita Erskine, are set to be awarded diplomatic passports by the state as part of a new initiative to promote African unity and integration.

The move, announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recognises the significant impact of these individuals in “promoting the unity of African people around the world.” He explained that the recognition would enable them to expand their efforts on the global stage.

Wode Maya

Wode Maya, Denta Amoateng, Rocky Dawuni, Anita Erskine, and visual artist Ibrahim Mahama will all be granted diplomatic passports to support their ongoing work in strengthening African cohesion. They have also been appointed ambassadors for the 2025 Diaspora Summit, scheduled to take place in Ghana from 17th to 20th December.

ROCKY DAWUNI

Diplomatic passports are usually reserved for government officials, diplomats, and state envoys travelling abroad on official assignments. Issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the President, they grant holders diplomatic privileges and, in some cases, visa exemptions.

Dentaa Amoateng

This development follows a recent decision by the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to recall all diplomatic passports issued under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo. According to the Ministry, the recall was intended to streamline and review eligibility after concerns were raised over passports being issued to individuals outside official government or diplomatic service.

Anita Erskine

By awarding new diplomatic passports to these five figures, the government says it aims to harness their influence in entertainment, media, arts, and philanthropy to promote cultural exchange, integration, and African cohesion across the continent.

