10 Smart Ways To Make Sure Future Heartbreaks Don’t Break You

Heartbreak is one of those things everyone wishes they could avoid — like Accra traffic on a Friday evening. Painful, inconvenient, and often hitting you when you least expect it. But here’s the twist: while you can’t always stop relationships from ending, you can definitely make sure a breakup doesn’t crush your soul the next time around.
Think of this as emotional insurance. Here are ten proactive ways to future-proof your heart.
How To Survive Heartbreaks
1. Build your identity outside relationships
If your whole world revolves around bae, a breakup will feel like the end of life itself. Have your own hobbies, goals, and passions — whether that’s learning to cook jollof to perfection, running a side hustle, or chasing that career dream. When you’re complete on your own, you don’t shatter when someone leaves.
2. Keep your squad close
Don’t be the person who disappears into “coupledom” and resurfaces only when things fall apart. Nurture your friendships, family ties, church groups, or that boys-boys clique. If romance ends, your support system will still be solid.
3. Train your emotional muscles
Resilience is like abs — you build it before you need it. Daily mindfulness, journaling, or even therapy can help you handle heavy emotions. That way, when heartbreak tries you, you’re not knocked flat.
4. Set boundaries from the start
If you keep over-sacrificing, resentment builds and the breakup feels like betrayal. Learn to say no, state your needs, and respect your limits. Healthy boundaries = less drama if things don’t work out.
5. Stay physically grounded
Heartbreak hits harder when your body is already run-down. Regular exercise, enough sleep, and proper food (not just late-night waakye) keep your emotions stable. A strong body can carry a heavy heart.
6. Be realistic about love
Not every relationship will last forever — and that’s okay. Instead of going in with “this is my one soulmate,” go in with: “This could be amazing, but if it ends, I’ll still be fine.” Managing expectations prevents free-fall.
7. Maintain independence
Shared finances, shared calendar, shared toothbrush… eiii! It’s sweet until you break up and can’t even breathe without reminders. Keep parts of your life independent. It makes the exit cleaner and less painful.
8. Practice micro-breakups
Sounds odd, but take small breaks within your relationship — a solo trip, weekends with friends, even just time apart. It teaches you that you can thrive without constant closeness, so if a real breakup happens, your nervous system isn’t in shock.
9. Build your heartbreak toolkit
Don’t wait for tears to be rolling before you ask, “What now?” Have a plan ready: a soothing playlist (not Adele on repeat, please), comfort food, favourite series, and people you can call. Preparation shortens the healing curve.
10. Accept heartbreak as survivable
The biggest armour is knowing heartbreak won’t kill you. You’ve survived worse — exams you thought you’d fail, jobs that stressed you, even Ghana’s dumsor days. Trust that if a relationship ends, you’ll hurt but you’ll heal. That confidence alone softens the blow.
Basically, you can’t fully control love, but you can control how you prepare yourself for its twists and turns. Just ask some of our celebs — we’ve all seen public splits, from Medikal and Fella Makafui’s much-talked-about breakup to others who’ve quietly gone their separate ways. And yet, life goes on. The next time Cupid plays rough, you won’t crumble — you’ll bounce back like Banku after it hits the pot.