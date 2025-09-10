'Leave DSTV; focus your energy on LGBT issues' – Nana Romeo to Sam George

Media personality and entertainment pundit Nana Romeo has called on the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Sam George, to prioritise more urgent national matters rather than directing attention towards DSTV pricing.

Speaking on his programme on 8 September 2025, Nana Romeo argued that DSTV is a luxury service and not an essential need for Ghanaians.

He recalled how President John Dramani Mahama had once announced that the government would discontinue DSTV subscriptions for its offices, yet Multichoice, operators of DSTV, did not oppose the decision.

He said,

DSTV is not a necessity. It is a luxury good. Even when the NDC came to power, the president stopped the payment of DSTV in government offices. Multichoice never came to complain about it. They themselves know that DSTV is not needed by everyone; anyone who can afford it can buy it

Nana Romeo further stressed that shutting down DSTV would ultimately disadvantage Ghanaians, as the company has invested in the creative industry and remains a vital source of sports content.

He added,

Some movie producers have shared how Multichoice is even helping the movie industry by producing some movies and TV shows. Aside from that, those into sports can only watch through DSTV. Even the World Cup qualifiers between Chad and Ghana; no Ghanaian TV station had the rights to it, only DSTV. So shutting it down will be a huge discredit to them

He urged the minister to seek common ground with the service provider instead of resorting to threats.

On pricing concerns, Nana Romeo pointed out that price variations exist across many commodities, citing bottled water as an example.

He argued,

Speaking of overpricing, a single product like a bottle of water can be sold at different prices at different places. We need a general pricing mechanism. These are the things to be fighting for, not DSTV