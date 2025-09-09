6 Most Expensive Weddings Ever Seen in Africa

Weddings in Africa are not merely ceremonies; they are spectacular displays of culture, love, wealth, and tradition. Across the continent, families spend millions to create unforgettable experiences that rival the most extravagant nuptials in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. From billionaire families in Nigeria to royal households in Morocco and South Africa, these weddings have redefined grandeur.

This article explores the seven most expensive weddings in Africa, highlighting their costs, cultural significance, unique features, and the luxury that made them historic. Whether you admire celebrity lifestyles, African royalty, or cultural opulence, here is a detailed look into weddings that embodied prestige and class.

Why Are African Weddings So Expensive?

Before diving into the list, it is important to understand why African weddings, particularly among the wealthy, often cost millions:

Cultural Significance: Weddings are not just unions of couples but of entire families and clans, often symbolising prestige and wealth.

Guest List Size: Unlike Western weddings of a few hundred guests, African weddings can attract thousands, including dignitaries and international celebrities.

Multiple Ceremonies: Traditional, religious, and white weddings are often celebrated separately, each with its own budget.

Décor and Fashion: Diamond jewellery, designer gowns, luxury cars, and imported flowers are common.

Entertainment: International superstars and live bands are often flown in to perform, significantly raising costs.

Africa’s Most Expensive Weddings

1. Mohammed Dewji & Saida – Tanzania (2016) | Estimated Cost: $30+ Million

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed “Mo” Dewji, CEO of METL Group, tied the knot with Saida in what is often cited as the most expensive wedding in Africa.

Highlights included:

Hundreds of international guests flown in on chartered planes.

Lavish guest accommodation.

Performances by Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo.

A temporary stadium built just for the ceremony.

The scale of extravagance pushed costs into the tens of millions, making it Africa’s most opulent wedding.

2. Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar – Nigeria (2018) | Estimated Cost: $20+ Million

Fatima, daughter of Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, married pilot Jamil Abubakar in a glamorous celebration.

Guests included Bill Gates, African presidents, and global billionaires.

Luxury décor flown in from Dubai.

Multi-million-dollar jewellery and attire.

Security and logistics estimated at over $2 million.

This wedding set a new standard for Nigeria and Africa, blending deep tradition with international sophistication.

3. King Mohammed VI & Princess Lalla Salma – Morocco (2002) | Estimated Cost: $15+ Million

The royal wedding of King Mohammed VI and Princess Lalla Salma was both historic and culturally significant.

The ceremony broke tradition by releasing public photos of the bride.

Celebrations spanned several days, including national feasts.

Lavish palace halls adorned with gold-plated décor.

Attended by leaders from Africa, Europe, and the Arab world.

It symbolised both modernity and the enduring grandeur of Moroccan royalty.

4. Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi – Nigeria/International (2025) | Estimated Cost: $14 Million

Billionaire heiress Temi Otedola and Nigerian music star Mr Eazi stunned the world with their cross-country fairytale weddings.

Ceremonies held in Monaco, Iceland, and Dubai.

Estimated cost of $14 million across the three weddings.

Fans praised every image and video as “art,” describing the celebrations as the most stylish weddings of the year.

5. Bella Adenuga & Jameel Adewale Sheriff – Nigeria (2010) | Estimated Cost: $10 Million

The daughter of Nigerian telecoms billionaire Mike Adenuga celebrated her Lagos wedding with grandeur.

Top Nigerian musicians performed.

Exclusive guest list of elites and business leaders.

Lavish décor and luxury settings ensured it became one of Nigeria’s most memorable weddings.

6. Davido & Chioma – Nigeria/USA (2024–2025) | Estimated Cost: $3.7 Million

Afrobeats superstar Davido and Chioma Rowland Adeleke celebrated their long-anticipated white wedding in Miami.

1,500 guests attended.

Venue: Mana Wynwood, with industrial-art décor.

Designer gowns, luxury catering, and a $3.7 million budget.

The wedding was not just about opulence; it was also a deeply emotional celebration of resilience, love, and family after personal tragedy.

