'My property no go lock for EOCO' - Stonebwoy jabs 'settings man' Shatta Wale in new song

Dancehall icon Stonebwoy has ignited conversation with his latest release, “Deeper”, which many believe takes aim at his long-standing rival, Shatta Wale.

The track, released over the weekend, contains a sharp lyric that fans have interpreted as a direct reference to Shatta Wale’s recent troubles with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

My property no go lock for EOCO

The timing of the release has fuelled speculation, given Shatta Wale’s ongoing legal woes involving accusations of fraud, the temporary seizure of his Lamborghini Urus, and his highly publicised fallout with producer MOG Beatz. The luxury car was linked to a $4.7 million scam and was confiscated before later being returned following legal proceedings initiated by US authorities.

Shatta Wale was detained by EOCO on Wednesday, 20 August, as part of investigations into alleged financial irregularities connected to the yellow Lamborghini. He was subsequently granted bail the following evening. His lawyer, Cephas Boyuo, confirmed that the initial bail sum of GH₵10 million was reduced to GH₵5 million, with two sureties required. “As part of the bail conditions, he is to report to EOCO three times a week,” Mr Boyuo explained.

Stonebwoy’s lyric, “My property no go lock for EOCO,” has since dominated online discussions, with many interpreting it as a pointed dig at his rival. The song, featured on Stonebwoy’s new EP ‘TheTorcher’, explores themes of resilience, integrity and triumph, though this line has overshadowed much of the wider message.

Reactions online have been split between the two fan bases. Supporters of Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement were quick to defend him. One fan, @ShattaFan1, tweeted: “Stonebwoy dey fear competition, that’s why he dey talk.” Another, @WaleSupporter, argued: “EOCO don return the car, so what Stonebwoy dey yarn about?”

