Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO (video)

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has made his first public statement following his release by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Shatta Wale was detained by EOCO on Wednesday, 20 August, as part of investigations into financial irregularities connected to his yellow Lamborghini Urus, which was seized earlier this month during an international probe into alleged fraud.

He was later granted bail and released on Thursday evening. His lawyer, Cephas Boyuo, confirmed that the original bail sum of GH₵10 million was reduced to GH₵5 million, with two sureties required. “As part of the bail conditions, he is to report to EOCO three times a week,” Mr Boyuo stated.

Speaking for the first time after his release in a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale appeared calm, in contrast to his usual energetic demeanour. He expressed gratitude to his management team and fans for their unwavering support during his detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also extended appreciation to EOCO staff and Acting Executive Director Raymond Archer, commending them for treating him with respect and ensuring due process throughout his detention.

EOCO Statement on Shatta Wale

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the detention is linked to the Lamborghini Urus currently under investigation. The luxury vehicle, a 2019 model, was flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of assets acquired from a $4 million fraud scheme involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a prison sentence in the US.

EOCO further disclosed that Shatta Wale has been unable to provide the identity of the seller from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly told investigators that he acquired the vehicle “from the street”, possibly through an individual known as “Zak” who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. According to Shatta Wale, he no longer has the seller’s contact details.

ALSO READ: Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reviewed bail conditions

The ongoing investigation in Ghana forms part of a wider international collaboration aimed at tracing possible accomplices and recovering assets linked to the fraud.