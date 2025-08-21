‘He’s made genuine money’ – Bullet defends Shatta Wale amid EOCO detention

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has leapt to the defence of dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely recognised as Shatta Wale, following his detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Bullet, Shatta Wale amassed his wealth through legitimate means, dismissing reports linking him to money laundering or other criminal activities.

Speaking to the media during a visit to EOCO’s headquarters in Accra to show support for Shatta Wale, Bullet argued that the artiste was being unfairly targeted. He stated:

Every musician should work hard. They should not be happy that he’s been arrested. It is not about Shatta Wale right now; it is about the system trying to tell you that you cannot make money as an artiste.

He continued:

He’s made genuine money from music. Ghanaian musicians are wealthy now, and some people are simply pained by this. It is only Shatta Wale who has openly flaunted his wealth, but the system does not seem to understand.

Meanwhile, several fans of Shatta Wale gathered outside EOCO’s headquarters, staging a demonstration to demand his release. Videos circulating on social media showed supporters holding placards and chanting in solidarity with the SM boss, insisting on his immediate freedom.

EOCO Statement on Shatta Wale

In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the detention is linked to a Lamborghini Urus currently under investigation. The luxury vehicle, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, was flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of assets acquired from a $4 million fraud scheme involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is presently serving a prison sentence in the US.

EOCO noted that Shatta Wale has been unable to provide the identity of the seller from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly informed investigators that he acquired it “from the street”, possibly through an individual known as “Zak” who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. Shatta Wale added that he no longer has the seller’s contact details.