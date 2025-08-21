Shatta Wale fans rain curses on EOCO boss, Raymond Archer amid his detention (video)

According to EOCO, the vehicle in question, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, had been flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of the proceeds from a $4 million fraud scheme involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States. According to the statement, Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide the identity of the person from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly told investigators that he bought it from the “Street”, possibly through an individual called “Zak”, who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. He added that he no longer has the contact details of this supposed seller. Furthermore, the musician has been unable to provide any receipts or transfer documents proving ownership, apart from a customs declaration document. Notably, that document bears the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah—the jailed Ghanaian fraudster linked to the U.S. investigation.