Shatta Wale fans rain curses on EOCO boss, Raymond Archer amid his detention (video)

21 August 2025 at 16:24
Fans of Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale have voiced their anger and frustration at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with many directing curses at its Executive Director, Raymond Archer, following the artiste’s recent detention.

Supporters gathered outside EOCO’s headquarters in Accra, brandishing placards and praying for ancestral intervention as they called for Shatta Wale’s immediate release. A video shared online captured a visibly distraught fan, leading chants against Archer.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he bought Lamborghini from one' Zak on the street' - EOCO

READ MORE: SM fans storm EOCO office to protest over the detention of Shatta Wale

Speaking passionately, one admirer said:

I came here early this morning. I should have been at work, but I’m here to support Shatta Wale. He helped me through my lowest moments following my mother’s death. His songs, not money, healed me.

These impassioned displays come as Shatta Wale remains in custody while EOCO investigates financial irregularities tied to his yellow Lamborghini Urus, seized earlier this month as part of an international probe into alleged fraud.

READ MORE: ‘Shatta Wale granted Ghc10m bail, he'll soon be released’ - Sammy Flex

According to EOCO, the vehicle in question, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, had been flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of the proceeds from a $4 million fraud scheme involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States. According to the statement, Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide the identity of the person from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly told investigators that he bought it from the “Street”, possibly through an individual called “Zak”, who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. He added that he no longer has the contact details of this supposed seller. Furthermore, the musician has been unable to provide any receipts or transfer documents proving ownership, apart from a customs declaration document. Notably, that document bears the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah—the jailed Ghanaian fraudster linked to the U.S. investigation.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale vs EOCO: Full list of charges against him

