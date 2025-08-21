Shatta Wale claims he bought Lamborghini from one' Zak on the street' - EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released an official statement on the detention and interrogation of Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, in connection with a Lamborghini Urus currently under investigation.

According to EOCO, the vehicle in question, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, had been flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of the proceeds from a $4 million fraud scheme involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

READ MORE: SM fans storm EOCO office to protest over the detention of Shatta Wale

The investigation in Ghana forms part of wider international efforts to trace possible co-conspirators in the crime and recover assets linked to the fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 15 August 2025, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Central Division of Lexington, issued an order forfeiting the Lamborghini as a substitute asset. This authorised the U.S. government to repossess the car in Ghana as part of restitution for the crime committed.

Following requests from U.S. authorities, EOCO began tracing the vehicle and eventually seized it in May 2025, when it was found in Shatta Wale’s possession.

On 5 August 2025, the musician publicly claimed to have purchased the vehicle for $150,000 from an unidentified source. EOCO subsequently invited him for questioning, initially scheduled for 13 August but rescheduled to 20 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Shatta Wale arrived at EOCO’s headquarters on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, at around 3 p.m., several hours later than scheduled. He insisted on waiting for his lawyer before cooperating. Both EOCO investigators and the artiste waited until 5 p.m. before his counsel eventually arrived.

Despite closing hours, EOCO officials extended their working day and concluded the interrogation by 9 p.m., leaving the office at about 11 p.m.

Shatta Wale was granted bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties. Once surety verification is completed, EOCO confirmed, he will be released from custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide the identity of the person from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly told investigators that he bought it from the “Street”, possibly through an individual called “Zak”, who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. He added that he no longer has the contact details of this supposed seller.

Furthermore, the musician has been unable to provide any receipts or transfer documents proving ownership, apart from a customs declaration document. Notably, that document bears the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah—the jailed Ghanaian fraudster linked to the U.S. investigation.

EOCO concluded its statement with assurances that due process is being followed as the case progresses.