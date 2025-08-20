Pulse logo
Shatta Wale detained by EOCO less than 24 hours after flaunting new-acquired $260K Lamborghini

21 August 2025 at 1:27
Dancehall star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has being detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra.

The detention is linked to ongoing investigations surrounding the purchase of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini, which was previously seized by authorities on suspicion of being connected to a wider financial scandal in the United States. EOCO is now probing possible irregularities regarding the musician’s tax obligations on the luxury car.

READ MORE: 14 Ghanaian artistes lease catalogues to Waka Music Limited: Here's all you need to know

According to a statement issued by his management, Shatta Wale voluntarily appeared at the EOCO offices this afternoon, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with inquiries.

The statement read,

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity

Management further appealed to fans, popularly known as the SM Family, to remain calm and avoid speculation as the judicial process takes its course. he team added,

READ MORE: 'Very foolish boy!' - Shatta Wale fires back at MOG Beatz over scam allegations

We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process

Shatta Wale and his legal representatives are expected to return to EOCO tomorrow morning to continue discussions with investigators.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini

This development comes hours after the “On God” hitmaker made headlines for flaunting a new purple Lamborghini Urus, only days after the yellow one was seized. In a viral video, he was seen celebrating the new acquisition while urging Ghanaian musicians to “work hard” so they too could enjoy similar luxuries.

The unfolding controversy has sparked intense debate online, with fans split between supporting their idol and questioning his lifestyle choices.

READ MORE: I have proof it’s mine- Shatta Wale insists seized Lamborghini legally belongs to him

