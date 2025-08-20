Shatta Wale detained by EOCO less than 24 hours after flaunting new-acquired $260K Lamborghini

Dancehall star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has being detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra.
The detention is linked to ongoing investigations surrounding the purchase of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini, which was previously seized by authorities on suspicion of being connected to a wider financial scandal in the United States. EOCO is now probing possible irregularities regarding the musician’s tax obligations on the luxury car.
According to a statement issued by his management, Shatta Wale voluntarily appeared at the EOCO offices this afternoon, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with inquiries.
The statement read,
We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity
Management further appealed to fans, popularly known as the SM Family, to remain calm and avoid speculation as the judicial process takes its course. he team added,
We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process
Shatta Wale and his legal representatives are expected to return to EOCO tomorrow morning to continue discussions with investigators.
This development comes hours after the “On God” hitmaker made headlines for flaunting a new purple Lamborghini Urus, only days after the yellow one was seized. In a viral video, he was seen celebrating the new acquisition while urging Ghanaian musicians to “work hard” so they too could enjoy similar luxuries.
The unfolding controversy has sparked intense debate online, with fans split between supporting their idol and questioning his lifestyle choices.
