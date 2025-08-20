14 Ghanaian artistes lease catalogues to Waka Music Limited: Here's all you need to know

In a significant shift within Ghana’s dynamic music industry, several of the nation’s leading artists have reportedly struck agreements with Waka Music Limited, a company specialising in the management and distribution of music catalogues.

The partnerships, involving some of the biggest names in Afrobeats and Dancehall, appear to be a strategic move aimed at expanding their global reach by leveraging their extensive back catalogues.

Although the details of each individual deal remain confidential, Waka Music Limited has been publicly linked to an impressive line-up of Ghanaian stars, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, Fameye, Mr Drew, and Akwaboah.

The agreements are believed to involve the company assuming master recording rights for a selection of the artists’ past work. For instance, several of Shatta Wale’s hit songs, such as “Oh Ghana,” “California,” and “Ghana Be Village,” are now officially registered with Waka Music Limited as the copyright holder. Likewise, Sarkodie’s tracks “Year of Return” and “Tema” are also associated with the label.

This business model allows musicians to concentrate on producing new material while the company oversees the monetisation and promotion of their existing hits.

Industry observers view this development as part of a growing trend among African artists to professionalise their operations and extract maximum value from their intellectual property. By leasing their catalogues, musicians secure substantial upfront payments whilst entrusting their older works to specialist firms for ongoing commercial use. This ensures continued revenue from their past discography while freeing them to focus on future creative projects.

The deals further consolidate Waka Music Limited’s position as a dominant force in catalogue management and distribution, cementing Ghana’s influence within the global music industry.

What Is a Music Catalogue?

A music catalogue is the complete collection of songs, compositions, and recordings that an artist, songwriter, or music company owns or controls. It may include:

Released songs (singles, albums, EPs)

Unreleased songs and demos

Publishing rights (lyrics, composition, melody)

Master rights (the actual sound recording)

What does it mean to lease a music catalogue?

Leasing a catalogue means the owner temporarily grants another entity the right to use it, usually for commercial purposes, in exchange for financial compensation.

Artists reportedly signed under Waka Music Limited include:

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Kuami Eugene

Lasmid

Fameye

Mr Drew

Akwaboah

Kwabena Kwabena

Nacee

Ebony

Amerado

O’Kenneth

Kweku Flick

Bosom P-Yung