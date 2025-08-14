Fraud Cases: Ghanaian celebrities who have been extradited to the US

Over recent years, the United States government has intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks defrauding its citizens of millions of dollars. Sadly, a number of Ghanaians have been implicated in these illicit activities.

Since 2021, US authorities have arrested and prosecuted more than 20 Ghanaians for offences including wire fraud, romance scams, and money laundering. In February 2021, for example, investigators in the United States announced the arrest of six Ghanaians believed to be part of a notorious ‘sakawa’ syndicate known as The Enterprise. The suspects , Farouk Appiedu, Fred Asante, Celvin Freeman, Lord Aning, Sadick Edusei Kissi, and Faisal Ali ,were apprehended in different states across the US.

Investigations revealed that proceeds from these crimes were often laundered to Ghana and other West African nations. In some cases, the true masterminds of these criminal operations were collaborators based outside the US. As part of a broader cooperation effort, the US government has worked with Ghanaian authorities to arrest and extradite suspects for prosecution abroad.

Notable Ghanaian figures recently extradited to the United States over fraud-related charges

1.Hajia4Reall

Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, was extradited from the United Kingdom to the US in May 2023 for her alleged role in a romance scam targeting older, single Americans. Authorities claim she defrauded her victims of more than $2 million.

Initially pleading not guilty, she was granted release on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking. She later changed her plea to guilty for conspiracy to receive stolen money, linked to an organised group involved in online romance scams and internet fraud schemes targeting older and vulnerable Americans.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, she was part of The Enterprise. Arrested in the UK, she was extradited in May 2023, pleaded guilty in February 2024, and was sentenced by US District Judge J. Paul Oetken on 28 June 2024. Her sentence included one year and one day in prison, three years of supervised release, forfeiture of $216,475, and restitution of $1,387,458. She was released and deported to Ghana on 22 May 2025.

Hajia4Reall

2.Dada Joe Remix

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Badu Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix, was extradited to the US in July 2025 for allegedly orchestrating a romance and inheritance fraud scheme worth more than $100 million.

Prosecutors allege he and his associates used fake online profiles to pose as potential romantic partners, convincing victims , primarily US citizens , to send large sums of money for fabricated inheritance claims and emergency expenses. Following months of investigation and cross-border cooperation, Ghanaian authorities arrested Boateng and handed him over to US officials. He is currently facing trial.

3.Kofi Boat, Pascal, and Van

Isaac Oduro Boateng (Kofi Boat), Insuah Ahmed (Pascal), and Derrick Van Yeboah (Van) are the latest Ghanaians extradited to the US on fraud charges. The FBI and the US Department of Justice allege they were senior members of The Enterprise, alongside a fourth suspect still at large, Patrick Kwame Asare (Borgar).

According to the FBI, the group ran large-scale international fraud operations involving romance scams and BEC schemes, stealing more than $100 million from victims worldwide. "These actors were allegedly part of an international criminal organisation that conducted romance scams and business email compromises, stealing over $100 million from dozens of victims," the FBI stated in an official post on 8 August 2025.

