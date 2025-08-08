Helicopter Crash: 5 major events cancelled following deaths of 8 people

Ghana is reeling from the devastating military helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. The Z-9 military helicopter was en route from Accra to Obuasi on an official assignment to launch the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) when it tragically went down.
The crash claimed the lives of eight prominent individuals:
Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence
Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment
Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the NDC
Mr Samuel Aboagye – Former Member of Parliament
Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
Flying Officer Twum Ampadu
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest either mechanical failure or adverse weather conditions as possible causes.
In response to the tragedy, President John Dramani Mahama has declared three days of national mourning from Thursday, 7 August to Saturday, 9 August 2025. Flags are to be flown at half-mast nationwide until further notice.
Additionally, President Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Acting Minister for Defence, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources as Acting Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.
Due to this development some key national events cancelled and Pulse Ghana has highlighted them below
1.Cedi@60 postponed indefinitely
The Bank of Ghana has indefinitely postponed the national launch of its Cedi@60 anniversary celebrations, which were scheduled for Friday, 8 August 2025. The postponement is in alignment with the national mourning period declared by President Mahama.
2.Tsatsu Tsikata cancels his 50th anniversary celebration
Celebrated legal icon Tsatsu Tsikata has called off a three-day event commemorating his 50 years in legal practice. In a statement issued on Wednesday, 6 August, Mr Tsikata said:
Following the tragic news of a helicopter crash that has sadly taken the lives of two Ministers of State and six others, the three-day event to celebrate fifty years of my legal practice is cancelled
He further extended his “deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.”
3.President Mahama suspends weekly schedule
President Mahama has suspended all official engagements for the rest of the week. According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu:
President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all his scheduled activities and programmes for the rest of the week, following Wednesday's national tragedy involving eight persons who died in a helicopter crash. There will be three days of national mourning starting tomorrow, Thursday, 7 August 2025.
4.Daddy Lumba vigil in Kumasi postponed
The Kumasi edition of the candlelight vigil for late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, originally planned for Saturday, 9 August, has been postponed indefinitely. The Creative Arts Agency, in a statement dated 7 August and signed by Acting Executive Secretary Gideon Aryeequaye, cited the President’s directive on the national mourning period as the reason.
5.JoySports Invitational Tournament called off
The Multimedia Group has also postponed the 2025 JoySports Invitational Tournament. A joint statement signed by Francis Fiifi Koomson and David Max Fugar read:
This decision was made in solidarity with the bereaved families and in respectful observance of the national mood. We also acknowledge that many of the participating companies had expressed similar sentiments and indicated their unavailability to participate under the current circumstances.