How celebrities reacted to the tragic helicopter crash that plunged Ghana into mourning

Ghana’s entertainment community has joined the nation in mourning following the tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, which claimed the lives of eight high-ranking individuals, including two Cabinet Ministers.

The Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter was en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) in the Ashanti Region when it crashed near Black Park, close to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium. Among the deceased were the Former minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the former minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Also on board were:

Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Sarpong, former Central Regional Minister

Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate

The flight crew who also perished included:

Flying Officer Twum-Ampadu

ADVERTISEMENT

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Celebrities share their condolences

In the wake of the devastating incident, a number of Ghanaian entertainers took to social media to express their grief and solidarity with the bereaved families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats star Amaarae wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

OTW to Sweden for W.O.W Fest and I’m just finding out about the news of what happened in Ghana... My condolences go out to the families of Defence Minister Dr Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and the six other officials and crew in a tragic helicopter crash this morning, as well as His Excellency President Mahama and our entire nation at this difficult time. Sending warmth & love to all of their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Gyakie echoed the sentiment, posting:

A sad day for our country. My heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic accident.

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie also expressed his sorrow, stating:

ADVERTISEMENT

God rest their souls and strength to the families. #Tragic. Very heavy!

Other industry personalities including Kofi Kinaata, Ohemaa Mercy, comedian DKB, and broadcaster KOD also shared tributes across various platforms, reflecting the collective heartbreak felt across the creative sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Sark Collection And Other Top Celebrity Businesses Which Failed Woefully

Sarkodie Reflects on the Legacy of Dr Murtala Mohammed

In a more personal post shared on 7 August, Sarkodie revealed that the tragedy led him to discover a powerful speech by the late Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The rapper admitted that he had long felt disconnected from politics due to public scepticism about politicians.

“I find it difficult to connect with any politician because of the general perception that most of them have created among the public, t’s sad that it took such a tragic incident for me to come across this footage of Hon. Murtala Mohammed. May his soul rest in peace. This message is powerful and deserves to be shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resurfaced video, which has since gone viral, shows Dr Mohammed passionately addressing fellow MPs and warning against corruption.

If you take any money which belongs to the state, you will answer to the people on the Day of Judgement… One of the major challenges confronting us in this country is corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

,he said in the clip.

Dzifa Gomashie Remembers Fondly

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, shared an emotional tribute recounting her last encounter with Dr Murtala Mohammed just a day before his untimely death. Posting to Facebook on 6 August, she recalled how he often teased her affectionately.

SEE ALSO: Okomfour Kwadee allegedly abandoned at rehab centre despite full recovery

I saw the guests off, and just as I was going back to my office, I heard my name. I knew that voice, so as I turned, I said his name too. He did what he has always done to me in Parliament—tease me about being an old lady who has refused to grow old.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that this was a regular gesture between them:

He would usually follow it up with a big smile, saying ‘Come on,’ while shaking his head. Most people in Parliament know this is how he always greeted me. Murtala Mohammed has done this to me every single day since I joined him in Parliament.

The tragic incident has not only shaken the political landscape but has also deeply impacted the creative arts community, who remember the late ministers not only for their public service but for their humanity.