WillisBeatz accuses Mr Drew of owing him and giving misleading credits on 'This Year'

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer William Osafo, popularly known as WillisBeatz, has publicly called out singer Mr Drew for allegedly failing to pay him for their collaboration on a recent song.

On 5 August 2025, WillisBeatz took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to express his frustration, claiming that Mr Drew has ignored his calls for the past four months. According to the producer, all efforts to get the singer to settle payment for production work and agreed splits have been unsuccessful.

"Chale adey call u… u no dey pick my calls for the past 4 months. U owe me money for production n split and stop lying, DopeNation recorded ‘This Year’ song," WillisBeatz posted.

In addition to the financial dispute, WillisBeatz accused Mr Drew of misrepresenting the production credits of his hit single "This Year." He alleged that the music duo DopeNation were the actual producers of the track and deserved to be credited appropriately.

This revelation aligns with earlier claims made by DopeNation during an interview with Headless YouTuber, in which they asserted that they co-wrote and recorded "This Year," but had not been acknowledged by Mr Drew.

Mr Drew, however, responded directly to the allegations, denying any wrongdoing and claiming that WillisBeatz’s post actually supports his version of events.

Which lie? You just confirmed my truth lol. They said they wrote the song. If I come record song for your there mean say you wri the song? So as I just sort you your money what again you get talk?

Mr Drew argued that recording a song in someone’s studio does not automatically make that person the songwriter. He also took the opportunity to refute DopeNation’s claims, suggesting they were being dishonest.