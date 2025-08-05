LilWin honoured by Burkina Faso’s leader for Biopic on Captain Ibrahim Traoré

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has received a prestigious honour from Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, following the premiere of a biographical film centred on the statesman.
In a video shared on his official Instagram account on 5 August 2025, LilWin is seen receiving the award through the Burkinabè Ambassador to Ghana, who presented it on behalf of Captain Traoré.
Expressing his appreciation, LilWin stated that the recognition was a testament to African unity and the power of storytelling to celebrate African leadership.
I am humbled to have received this award from the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, through the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana. I appreciate it; your support has strengthened the spirit of African unity. Merci beaucoup, Burkina Faso! Que Dieu vous bénisse tous
,he shared.
The honour follows the 2 August 2025 premiere of LilWin’s latest film titled Ibrahim Traoré. The movie highlights the rise of the young Burkinabè leader, who assumed power after a coup d’état on 30 September 2022.
The film positions Captain Traoré as a symbol of youth-led reform and anti-imperialist ideals in Burkina Faso. It portrays his leadership journey and his efforts to reassert national sovereignty, earning him widespread admiration across parts of West Africa.
LilWin, known for his versatility in the Ghanaian film industry, has described the film as a tribute to African resilience and transformation.