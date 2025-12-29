Advertisement

Over 1,000 students benefit as Ablakwa rolls out another round of 50 scholarships for constituents

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:13 - 29 December 2025
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expanded his scholarship scheme by enrolling an additional 50 tertiary students, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 1,000 since the initiative was launched six years ago.

The newly selected beneficiaries received cash support to help pay their academic fees during a Christmas celebration held at Juapong. The event also featured a range of activities for more than 6,000 children from across the constituency.

Speaking to the students, Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries are supported throughout their academic journey until graduation. “We are continuing with the pledge that I made to you that once you get on the scholarship scheme we will support you until you graduate,” he said.

 He congratulated the first-time recipients on gaining admission into tertiary institutions and encouraged them to make prudent use of any refunds they may receive under the Mahama no-fees programme.

He advised the students to channel such refunds into meeting other educational expenses, including accommodation and textbooks. 

Mr Ablakwa described the North Tongu Scholarship Scheme as a key pillar of educational development in the constituency, noting that more than 1,000 scholarships have been awarded since he became Member of Parliament.

He further disclosed that the current disbursement represents the 10th round of scholarships under the programme and announced that another phase would be rolled out early next year, emphasizing that education remains his foremost priority.

“So far, as Member of Parliament, I have issued more than 1,000 scholarships… This year, this is about the 10th round of scholarships that we are issuing,” he stated.

Additionally, the MP revealed that one beneficiary of the scheme is slated to receive full sponsorship to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering in the United States in 2026.

