Dada Joe finally extradited to US over alleged $2.9m romance scams( PHOTOS)

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has been extradited to the United States to face charges in connection with a sophisticated fraud ring involving romance and inheritance scams.

The United States Embassy in Ghana confirmed the extradition in a social media statement, noting the joint efforts between U.S. and Ghanaian law enforcement. Special agents from the Embassy’s Diplomatic Security Service collaborated with Ghanaian authorities to support the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in securing the extradition.

Mr Boateng is accused of masterminding a network that allegedly defrauded American victims of millions of dollars through deceptive online schemes. He is now in the U.S. and expected to stand trial for his alleged crimes.

The U.S. government has described the move as part of a broader international collaboration aimed at curbing transnational organised crime and safeguarding citizens from financial fraud.

Speculation about Dada Joe’s arrest began circulating on social media on 27 May 2025, with claims that he had been apprehended by the FBI in connection with fraudulent activities.

Following the news, Ghanaian entertainer Showboy made several assertions regarding the case. He alleged that Dada Joe had been on the FBI’s radar since 2017 or 2018 but had managed to evade capture for years due to protection from Ghana’s then-ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was wanted by the Feds since 2017/2018... The NPP government protected him... He paid a lot of money to keep himself in Ghana, yet he didn’t stop showing off. He took the world into his own hands and kept abusing the power of the universe. It’s a spiritual punishment, and he has to endure it alone. Don’t cry for anybody who shed blood and used bad voodoo to ruin others’ lives!

Circulating documents linked to the case suggest that Dada Joe may have defrauded multiple individuals of an estimated $2.9 million. These funds are believed to have been extracted through deceitful online romance relationships and bogus inheritance schemes, often targeting emotionally vulnerable individuals.