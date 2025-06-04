Everything to know about socialite Dada Joe Remix, Shatta Bandle's alleged sponsor

Nana Kojo Boateng, widely recognised by his social media moniker Dada Joe Remix, has recently come under intense public scrutiny following reports of his alleged arrest in a covert operation purportedly involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Ghanaian socialite, known for his ostentatious lifestyle and association with internet sensation Shatta Bandle, is reportedly facing extradition to the United States over suspected involvement in financial fraud activities.

Who Is Dada Joe Remix?

Dada Joe Remix hails from northern Ghana and has built a reputation as a millionaire businessman and Instagram celebrity. He is best known for flaunting luxury vehicles and a lavish lifestyle on social media platforms. While he claims to be involved in real estate development, questions surrounding the legitimacy of his wealth have persisted. He is also rumoured to be the financier behind Shatta Bandle, Ghana’s self-proclaimed billionaire and one of the country’s most controversial internet personalities.

The alleged arrest and extradition

Reports indicate that Dada Joe Remix was apprehended in a covert operation believed to have been orchestrated by the FBI. Eyewitness accounts suggest he was “scooped up Rambo-style” in a quiet sting linked to suspected financial crimes. Upon his arrival at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra, he was reportedly detained on behalf of the FBI. He is suspected of being involved in alleged romance fraud and is currently the subject of an extradition request by U.S. authorities.

Following his court appearance, Dada Joe Remix was remanded into police custody. Reports had it that he was being held in a cell in Accra, with strong indications that he might be transferred to Nsawam Prison pending the completion of the extradition process, which would reportedly be concluded within 15 days.

Business ventures and lifestyle

Dada Joe Remix has long cultivated the public image of an oil and gas entrepreneur. However, insiders allege that his real activities may be tied to high-level financial fraud. He has been involved in real estate development for the past three years and boasts numerous properties, including luxurious cars and houses. In September 2022, he reportedly acquired a Shell fuel station at Nsutem for $1.2 million.