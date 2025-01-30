Top 5 Ghanaian pastors who have engaged in shocking public clashes

The Bible emphasises peace and love as core tenets of the Christian faith, encapsulating the principles of respect for God and love for humanity. One would expect these virtues to be exemplified by pastors, prophets, and evangelists—leaders entrusted with guiding the Christian flock.

However, as humans with flaws, some of these spiritual leaders have found themselves in dramatic, public disputes, or as we’d say in modern parlance, “beefs.”

From arguments over theological principles to territorial spats and sheer miscommunication, these feuds have often spilled into the public eye. Here’s a look at some of the most controversial—and sometimes hilarious—pastoral conflicts that have rocked Ghana’s Christian community.

1.Owusu Bempah vs Agradaa

For months, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah and self-proclaimed evangelist Patricia Oduro (popularly known as Nana Agradaa) were embroiled in an intense feud. The conflict escalated beyond the two individuals, drawing their junior pastors into heated exchanges, mostly on social media.

Things took a dramatic turn when Rev. Owusu Bempah allegedly stormed Agradaa’s premises with his entourage, issuing threats that led to his arrest by the police. Though the dispute was believed to have been resolved, Agradaa reignited the tension by falsely claiming Owusu Bempah had passed away while seeking medical care in the UK.

In response, Rev. Owusu Bempah issued a stern warning to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and even President Nana Akufo-Addo, stating, “If they don’t find something to tell this woman, I’ll not take the laws into my hands, but I will act. I swear on my life.”

2. Prophet Obinim vs Reverend Opambour

The rivalry between Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom (Opambour) and Bishop Daniel Obinim dates back to 2012. At the time, Opambour had long reigned as a prominent spiritual figure in Kumasi, but Obinim’s rising popularity threatened his dominance.

What followed were veiled and direct jabs from the pulpit, with both pastors trading accusations during their sermons. On occasion, Obinim even challenged Opambour to spiritual battles. While the verbal war has quietened over the years, it remains one of Ghana’s most infamous pastoral rivalries.

3. Reverend Obofour vs Rev Adom Kyei Duah

In 2023, Reverend Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel sparked controversy when he accused televangelist Stephen Adom Kyei Duah of fabricating a story about him. Duah had alleged that Obofour visited his church, drank his sobolo (a traditional hibiscus drink), and then requested a loan.

Obofour fired back in a video, branding Duah a liar and ridiculing his claims. “If I drank his sobolo, why doesn’t he pour it on his bald head to make his hair grow?” Obofour quipped, adding, “That man is a criminal who uses such stories to market his so-called miracle items.”

4. Nigel Gaisie vs Reverend Owusu Bempah

The 2020 elections brought two high-profile prophets, Nigel Gaisie and Rev. Owusu Bempah, into a public spat. Gaisie had predicted victory for John Mahama of the NDC, while Owusu Bempah declared Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP as the winner.

Taking offence, Owusu Bempah dismissed Gaisie as his “small boy,” sparking a bitter exchange. Despite the tension, the two eventually reconciled when Gaisie sent Owusu Bempah a birthday message in 2021 and later defended him during his legal troubles with Nana Agradaa.

Dag Heward Mills vs Larry Odonkor

There is currently a legal battle between Dag Heward-Mills, leader of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) and Bishop Larry Odonkor and some disgruntled former leaders of the church.

The peeved men of God claimed that they were offered raw deals by Dag Heward-Mills during their time as pastors as their SSNIT and other benefits due them were not paid.They also claim that they sacrificed greatly for the church but earned nothing in return . The case been on trial since 2021.